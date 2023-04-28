Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives $46.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In related news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $37,886.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 374,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,056,699.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $144,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $37,886.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,056,699.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,573 shares of company stock valued at $619,390. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,785,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,337,000 after buying an additional 1,797,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,742,000 after buying an additional 1,258,810 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 738.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,180,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,470,000 after buying an additional 1,039,547 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $19,110,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,755,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,974,000 after buying an additional 960,500 shares during the period.

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $844.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

