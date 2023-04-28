Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives $46.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.83.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics
In related news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $37,886.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 374,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,056,699.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $144,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $37,886.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,056,699.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,573 shares of company stock valued at $619,390. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ARQT stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $844.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $27.40.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
