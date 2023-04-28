Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on ACRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.36.
Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of ACRE opened at $8.44 on Monday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $460.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional Trading of Ares Commercial Real Estate
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,181.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.
Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
