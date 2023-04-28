Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Up 809.4% in April

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, an increase of 809.4% from the March 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Price Performance
Shares of Ares Strategic Mining stock opened at 0.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.15. Ares Strategic Mining has a 52-week low of 0.07 and a 52-week high of 0.32.
About Ares Strategic Mining
