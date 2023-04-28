Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKFGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a drop of 62.6% from the March 31st total of 151,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARBKF opened at GBX 0.14 ($0.00) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £670,262.67 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.83 ($0.01). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.14.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

