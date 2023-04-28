Ark Price Tops $0.32 (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. Ark has a total market cap of $55.30 million and $1.89 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000227 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004366 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003316 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002561 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,597,392 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.