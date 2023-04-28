Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Update

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AMNF opened at $4.20 on Friday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $4.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

Armanino Foods of Distinction Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is a positive change from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.