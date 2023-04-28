Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,168 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 4.5% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in CVS Health by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in CVS Health by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $68,180,000 after buying an additional 130,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $73.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,392,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,004,378. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average of $88.08. The stock has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $71.94 and a 12-month high of $107.26.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

