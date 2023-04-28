Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.80-5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26-1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AWI. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.63.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,465. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $94.94.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.86 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.94%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $178,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Further Reading

