Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 918,000 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the March 31st total of 27,730,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 315,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Arrival by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,136,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899,252 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Arrival by 726.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,888,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrival by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,676,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,473,000 after buying an additional 2,891,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arrival by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,656,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 2,261,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrival by 486.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,517,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 4,576,784 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrival alerts:

Arrival Stock Up 0.9 %

Arrival stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. 189,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,007. Arrival has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56.

Arrival Company Profile

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.