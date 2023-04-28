Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.71.

AJG stock opened at $209.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.56. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $148.24 and a 1 year high of $209.13.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 11,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.4% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

