Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.08

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.08 and last traded at C$7.08, with a volume of 312621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$805.26 million, a P/E ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.88.

In related news, Director Samir Aziz Manji acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.74 per share, with a total value of C$87,400.00. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

