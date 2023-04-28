Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Short Interest Update

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the March 31st total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASND. StockNews.com began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $76.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $134.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.31 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,149.60% and a negative return on equity of 114.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth about $54,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

