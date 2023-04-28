Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at KeyCorp

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a hold rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $217.83.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Price Performance

AZPN stock opened at $174.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.98. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $149.66 and a 12 month high of $263.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 165.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($1.07). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $242.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.