AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Up 9%

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) were up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 987,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,835,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,317,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 1,349.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,003,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 934,539 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,002,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 828,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

