Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Astec Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Astec Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Astec Industries to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Astec Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

ASTE traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,432. The company has a market capitalization of $942.24 million, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.50. Astec Industries has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $49.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $349.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.55 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 336.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASTE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

