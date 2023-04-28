Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Astec Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Astec Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Astec Industries to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Shares of ASTE traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,374. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $349.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Astec Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Astec Industries by 491.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 79,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Astec Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,297,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

