AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Short Interest Up 137.0% in April

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,700 shares, an increase of 137.0% from the March 31st total of 234,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 86.8 days.

Separately, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $13,500.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of AZNCF remained flat at $147.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $153.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.26.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

