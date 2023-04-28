Atb Cap Markets Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $4.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.48. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $10.99 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PDS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark started coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.63.

Precision Drilling Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.83. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $87.36.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $376.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 5.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Precision Drilling by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 18.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $3,499,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.