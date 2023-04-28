Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Update

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the March 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atento

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atento stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Atento worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Atento in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atento Price Performance

About Atento

Shares of Atento stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

