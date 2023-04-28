Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 156910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ATY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Atico Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Atico Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Atico Mining Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$21.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.25.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining ( CVE:ATY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.64 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atico Mining Co. will post 0.0564738 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

