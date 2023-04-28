Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Scott Farquhar Sells 8,614 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total transaction of $1,298,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,288 shares in the company, valued at $57,467,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $1,398,138.34.

On Monday, April 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,424,324.90.

On Friday, April 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total transaction of $1,410,197.94.

On Monday, April 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $1,346,454.34.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.64, for a total transaction of $1,366,524.96.

On Monday, April 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $1,421,740.70.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $1,357,480.26.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $1,317,339.02.

On Friday, March 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,348,866.26.

On Thursday, March 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $1,505,554.92.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.77. 1,454,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.12.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Atlassian from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.60.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

