Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Update

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the March 31st total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 927,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Auddia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUUD. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Auddia in the first quarter worth $483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auddia during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auddia during the third quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Auddia by 4,981.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Auddia by 103.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Auddia alerts:

Auddia Stock Performance

AUUD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,067. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. Auddia has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

Featured Stories

