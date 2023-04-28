Audius Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Audius has a market capitalization of $304.58 million and approximately $13.90 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Audius

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,167,628,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 997,315,329 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

