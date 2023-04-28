Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the March 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Austal Trading Down 1.8 %

Austal stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756. Austal has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34.

About Austal

Austal Ltd. engages in the design and construction of customized aluminum commercial and defense vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Australia, USA, and Asia. The Australia segment manufactures commercial and defense vessels for markets worldwide, excluding the USA and provides training and on-going support and maintenance for vessels.

