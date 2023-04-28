Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.00.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,168. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.28. The company has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

