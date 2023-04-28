Automax Motors (LON:MTMY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.50

Automax Motors Ltd. (LON:MTMY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Automax Motors shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 268,234 shares traded.

Automax Motors Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 542.51, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of £4.44 million and a P/E ratio of -6.43.

About Automax Motors

Automax Motors Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in offering domain monetization and mobile digital advertising services to advertisers, advertising agencies, app developers, and domain owners. The company was formerly known as Matomy Media Group Ltd and changed its name to Automax Motors Ltd.

