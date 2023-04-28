Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Down 23.6% in April

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Autoneum Stock Performance
Shares of ATNNF remained flat at $165.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.87. Autoneum has a 12 month low of $165.87 and a 12 month high of $165.87.
About Autoneum
