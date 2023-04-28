Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Down 23.6% in April

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Autoneum Stock Performance

Shares of ATNNF remained flat at $165.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.87. Autoneum has a 12 month low of $165.87 and a 12 month high of $165.87.

Get Autoneum alerts:

About Autoneum

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automotive market. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, engine and body-mounted absorbers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under floor and under engine shields, wheelhouse outer liners, outer tunnel and floor insulators, battery electromagnetic shields, under battery shields, and heatshields, as well as battery and spare wheel pans.

Receive News & Ratings for Autoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoneum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.