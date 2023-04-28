Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT) and ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Rating) and ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and ATIF’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Avalon GloboCare alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon GloboCare $1.20 million 16.17 -$11.93 million ($1.30) -1.47 ATIF $1.67 million 9.46 -$2.91 million N/A N/A

ATIF has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon GloboCare.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon GloboCare -992.68% -516.69% -80.45% ATIF N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and ATIF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.9% of Avalon GloboCare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ATIF shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.0% of Avalon GloboCare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of ATIF shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Avalon GloboCare has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATIF has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Avalon GloboCare and ATIF, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A ATIF 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ATIF beats Avalon GloboCare on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalon GloboCare

(Get Rating)

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immune effector cell therapy and laboratory services. It operates through the Real Property Operating and Medical Related Consulting Services segments. The Real Property Operating segment includes property management fees, property insurance, real estate taxes, depreciation, repairs and maintenance fees, utilities and other expenses related to rental properties. The Medical Related Consulting segment relates to labor and related benefits, travel expenses, and related to consulting services. The company was founded on July 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

About ATIF

(Get Rating)

ATIF Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial consulting services. It operates through Consulting Service Business. The company was founded on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon GloboCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon GloboCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.