AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.54-$2.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.21-$10.61 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.21.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.37. 1,095,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,526. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $238.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $1,001,550,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,467,000 after buying an additional 39,399 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 767,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,019,000 after buying an additional 552,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 505.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 233,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,736,000 after buying an additional 195,056 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

