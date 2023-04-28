AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.54-$2.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.21-$10.61 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AVB. Mizuho raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.21.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:AVB traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,526. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $238.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

