AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.54-$2.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.21-$10.61 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on AVB. Mizuho raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.21.
AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance
NYSE:AVB traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,526. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $238.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91.
AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
