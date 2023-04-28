Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Avangrid’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.54. 31,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,286. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.42. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

