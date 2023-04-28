Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Purchased by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,107,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 57,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 74,721 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 25,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVDE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.49. The company had a trading volume of 95,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $58.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average of $54.45.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

