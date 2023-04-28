Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Avery Dennison has raised its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Avery Dennison has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $10.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $5.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.48. 747,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,594. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after buying an additional 1,945,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $153,787,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,096,000 after buying an additional 237,539 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $25,665,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AVY. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.29.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

