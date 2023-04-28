Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY traded up $5.02 on Friday, hitting $174.48. 732,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,177. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.29.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 49.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.