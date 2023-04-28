Aviance Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in 3M by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 101,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 142,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,037,000 after buying an additional 21,303 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.38. 570,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,476,329. 3M has a 52-week low of $100.16 and a 52-week high of $154.66. The company has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.34 and its 200-day moving average is $116.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

