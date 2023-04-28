Aviance Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,190,000 after purchasing an additional 138,753 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,920,000 after purchasing an additional 121,731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,168,000 after purchasing an additional 71,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,540,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,618,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.5 %

Mastercard stock traded up $5.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $379.20. 490,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,813. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The firm has a market cap of $361.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $360.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.85.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

