Aviance Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,208 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Comcast by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.06. 5,480,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,909,793. The company has a market cap of $173.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $44.66.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

