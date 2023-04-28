Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,277 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $2,121,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $6,852,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 91,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 23,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 270,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,375. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,317,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,547 shares of company stock worth $5,174,940. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

