Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,505 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 952.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.21.

FLT stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.49. The company had a trading volume of 68,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,475. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $259.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

