Aviance Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 765.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BOND stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $92.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,532. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.46. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $98.35.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

