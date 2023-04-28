Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.6% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $617.38. The stock had a trading volume of 148,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,828. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $620.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $564.30. The company has a market capitalization of $257.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

