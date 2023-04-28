Aviance Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 1.0% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $519.20. The company had a trading volume of 132,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $548.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Stories

