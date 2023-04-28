Avid Technology (AVID) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Avid Technology to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Avid Technology has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.53-$1.75 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.21-$0.29 EPS.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.09 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, analysts expect Avid Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.54. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.22. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $33.41.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVID shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

