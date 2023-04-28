Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,672,000 after buying an additional 431,351 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,772.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 295,141 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,833,000 after purchasing an additional 293,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,677,000. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,260,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $338.20 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $348.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $330.67 and a 200-day moving average of $331.08.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

