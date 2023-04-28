Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 4,365 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

