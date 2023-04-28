Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

