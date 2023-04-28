Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $490.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $486.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.