Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,066.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after buying an additional 219,337 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $78.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $70.02 and a 52 week high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

