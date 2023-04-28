Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 214.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,648,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $832,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,340 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $537,996,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,400,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,903,103,000 after buying an additional 851,994 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $490.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $486.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.70. The company has a market cap of $457.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

