Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $95.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.00. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

